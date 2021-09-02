Man left seriously injured after vehicle drives into fence

Witnesses with information or video footage following a collision in Rolvenden, Cranbrook, are being urged to come forward.

On Monday 30 August 2021 at around 6.30pm a silver Vauxhall Omega collided with a wooden fence in Hastings Road. The vehicle was travelling in the direction of Newenden at the time.

Kent Police officers attended along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service where the driver, a man in his late 30s, had suffered a serious injury. He was taken to a London hospital for treatment and remains there in a stable condition.

Enquiries are now being carried out by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, who are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a grey or silver 4×4 who it is believed may have witnessed the collision or passed the scene moments later.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information or dashcam footage is asked to call 01622 798538 or email[email protected]quoting reference SM/RF/87/21.