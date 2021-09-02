Officers from Thanet’s Community Safety Unit welcomed ages young and old along to meet them at a popular family day out over the August bank holiday

Families attending the Cliftonville Games on Saturday 28 August 2021, were able to visit the Kent Police stall and speak to PCSO Mark Vogle.

Children were given the opportunity to sit in a police car, see demonstrations of the sirens and lights, and find out more about the work Kent Police does to tackle crime and keep people safe.

Community Liaison Officer Daiga Jansone, Youth Engagement Officer PCSO Jack Williams, along with officers and colleagues from the Thanet Multi-Agency Task Force, were also on hand to provide support and listen to any concerns residents might have.

PCSO Vogle said: ‘It was a busy day and lovely to meet so many young people. It was a pleasure to be a part of the community event and hopefully all the families who said hello to us enjoyed their experience in meeting Kent Police.’

Organised by The Gordon Road Area Street Scheme (GRASS), the Cliftonville Games took place on The Oval and included arts, crafts, stalls, fun activities and games.