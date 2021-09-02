Rural crime clampdown near Edenbridge continues

Checks on suspicious vehicles travelling into areas close to Edenbridge have been ramped up as part of the latest operation targeting rural crime.

Increased patrols have been targeting criminals using quieter roads, with marked and plain clothed officers carrying out checks in multiple locations in and around the town. Between Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 August 2021, several cars and trucks were stopped during an operation supported by officers from the Rural Task Force and Sussex Police, and which also covered areas within the Surrey border.

Two vehicles were seized, including a Nissan Cabstar, which was linked to suspected poaching offences. Searches also led to the seizure of drugs, with one driver receiving a fixed penalty notice and a second being reported for possession. Further intelligence, relating to the movements of suspicious vehicles, was gained through stopping and checking drivers in areas including Cowden, Hever, Hartfield and Crockham Hill.

The operation led to a man and a woman being detained in connection with offences outside of Kent and passed into the custody of the Metropolitan Police. Enforcement also saw a number of motorists being reported for offences including driving without insurance, without a valid MOT, or for having no road tax.

Police Sergeant Robbie Cooke said: ‘We regularly carry out proactive patrols on the quieter roads surrounding our rural communities, as experience shows these are used by criminals who think they can avoid being spotted by our officers. These checks are completed at different locations on a regular basis at varying times of the day, with the intention of keeping offenders on the back foot as they never know when they will meet one of our patrols.

‘Where there is insufficient evidence to make an arrest, the intelligence we gain from these operations is often crucial in deterring and detecting associated crime such as theft and burglary. Having a targeted approach also enables us to check more closely that drivers are complying with road traffic legislation and other rules, such as having the necessary licence to carry and transfer scrap metal. Those who are not risk losing their vehicles.’

