Witnesses to a serious assault at a pub in Folkestone are being encouraged to come forward

The victim, a man in his 40s, had been sitting at a table outside the Black Bull on Canterbury Road, where a disturbance broke out between 10.45pm and 11pm on Saturday 14 August 2021.

He was reportedly attacked by several other men, causing him to suffer a number of broken bones that are potentially life-changing.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing including a review of CCTV, and officers are keen to hear from anyone present at the time who has not already come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/148438/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.