A 29-year-old woman from London was arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was attacked with a bottle

Officers are investigating a report of a serious assault near West Kingsdown.

The incident happened at an event called Matt’s BBQ, near the A20 London Road at around 6pm on 14 August 2021.

Following a collision in a traffic queue involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white BMW, it is alleged there was an altercation during which a woman struck another woman’s head with a glass bottle.

The victim, who is in her 20s, suffered a cut to her head that required hospital treatment.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to contact the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/148446/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form available on their website.

A 29-year-old woman from Woodberry Down, Greater London who was arrested on suspicion of assault on 14 August, has been released pending further investigation.