Teen in court after firearm stop in Lambeth

A teenager has been charged after officers on patrol recovered a loaded firearm in Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, on Wednesday, 25 August following a stop and search.

A 17-year-old boy from Newham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Thursday, 26 August with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.

He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 August where he was remanded in custody to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 10 September