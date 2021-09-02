More than fifty people have been arrested as part of a two-week campaign targeting drivers who take drugs before getting behind the wheel

Officers from the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command carried out dedicated patrols across London, focussed on stopping drivers who put others at risk by driving while under the influence of drugs.

Between Monday, 16 August and Sunday, 29 August, officers stopped and tested 241 people across the capital. Of these, 53 people were arrested.

The dedicated patrols also educated drivers about the risk of driving while under the influence of drugs in a bid to reduce the number of fatalities and collisions that result in serious injury.

PC Jeremy Dunlop, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “There is absolutely no reason for anyone to be driving a vehicle after taking drugs. It is reckless and totally unnecessary.

“I would like to reassure the public that, while this campaign has ended, we remain committed to stopping this behaviour and removing dangerous drivers from London’s roads.

“Our message is clear. It is your responsibility to drive safely. Don’t put yourself or anyone else in danger. If you do, you can expect to face the full consequences of your actions in court.”

In June 2019, an 85-year-old pedestrian was struck down and killed by a driver who had taken cocaine before getting behind the wheel.

Reuben Armstrong was walking to his sister’s house when the collision happened. Last month, Tina Nowland was jailed for more than four years at Kingston Crown Court.

Caroline Lashley, Reuben’s niece, said: “The minute you start taking things like cannabis, cocaine, speed, whatever, you’ve got no control.

“You are driving a vehicle. You are on the road. You are putting yourself and others at risk, which is basically what my uncle came up against. My uncle had a right to live.

“You cannot always account for other people, but you can account for yourself.”

If you have concerns about someone driving while under the influences of drug or alcohol, please call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.