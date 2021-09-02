UPDATED:300 People evacuated from Tottenham Football club after blaze breaks out

Fire crews have been scrambled to the Tottenham football club after a fire is understood to have been broken out in an office on the second floor of the club. Three hundred people have been evacuated from the club that is currently being used for a COVID19 Jab clinic.

Fire crews were called just before 11am on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the London fire brigade said: Firefighters were called to a fire at a football stadium on High Road in Tottenham this morning (Wednesday).

An air compressor was damaged by the fire. Around 300 people were evacuated from the nine-storey building by on-site staff. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1001 and the fire was under control by 1059. Two fire engines from Tottenham Fire Station were at the scene.