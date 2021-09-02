CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a robbery in which a man was seriously injured in Tunbridge Wells.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was walking along Mount Pleasant Road when he was approached and verbally abused by three young men at around 11.35pm on Sunday 15 August 2021.

He was then followed into Calverley Grounds, where they are reported to have punched and kicked him before going through his pockets and removing a lighter and tobacco.

The victim managed to run away and alert the police but suffered serious facial injuries in the incident that required specialist treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to the three people pictured in the CCTV images, who they believe may be able to assist them.

Anyone who recognises them is urged to call the appeal line on 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/148991/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.