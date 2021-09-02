CCTV images have been issued after a reported theft and an assault on a shop worker at a Maidstone store

At around 10pm on 14 August 2021, a man and a woman entered the Co-op in Loose Road, where it is alleged they stole a number of groceries and a bottle of wine.

It is reported that, as the pair left the premises, the woman assaulted a member of staff.

Officers would like to identify the two people pictured in the CCTV images, who they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/148417/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org