Man rushed to hospitial with neck and head injuries after glass attack at Mayfair restaurant

Hakkasan restaurant in #Mayfair was turned into a crime scene following a fight that broke out inside the venue. A man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his head and neck after allegedly being struck by glass.

The fracas took place in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, with one table left covered in blood. Met Police say they were called to a restaurant in Bruton Street, W1J, at 00:39. The injured man was later arrested and released on bail to a date in September.