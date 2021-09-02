Officers investigating an incident of indecent exposure in Bournemouth are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to
A woman arrested following the death of a baby girl aged three months has been charged with her murder. The 40-year-woman from West Croydon will appear at...
A robber who stole £5,000 from a building society has been jailed for eight years.
Bruce Chipunza threatened two members of staff at the Saffron Building Society branch in Culver Street West, Colchester, on 1 July 2019. Chipunza, who was...
M11 motorway in Essex closed in both directions after lorry load of migrants found in trailer
The M11 motorway between junctions 8 and 9 has been thrown into full police lock down following the discovery of a trailer full of migrants on Wednesday...
Council service changes due to Isle of Wight Festival 2018
While the Isle of Wight Festival is taking place from Friday 22 June to Sunday 24 June, some council services are affected. Register Office The Isle of Wight...
Missing 9 year old girl found safe by Police
Missing 9-year-old girl from Chatham has been found safe and well at Barnfield Park, off Wayfeld Road. She had been missing since about 6pm. A major search was...
Police manhunt for Neasden Serial Stabber
Detectives investigating a murder in Brent on 11 January are appealing for information as they are now linking two other attacks to the fatal stabbing...
Pensioner Killed after being mowed down outside Supermarket Car Park in the New Forest
Police are investigating a fatal collision which took place in a walkway outside Morrison’s on Spruce Drive, Totton. At 11.59am today (Thursday 12 July)...
A helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt
It’s understood that the crash has killed at least seven people, including several Americans, Israeli officials have said The Multinational Force and...
Fire Crews called to tackle blaze at Ocado Warehouse in Erith
Firefighters and a number of Pumping appliances and command units and High Volume pump have been scrambled this lunchtime to the online shopping warehouse in...
A man from south-east London has been jailed for three years for supplying drugs
A man from south-east London has been jailed for three years for supplying drugs Feroze Khan, 26, of Denmark Hill, SE5, dealt crack-cocaine and heroin across...
Police are asking for your help to find Atlanta Butler who is missing from her home in north Essex
Police are asking for your help to find Atlanta Butler who is missing from her home in north Essex. The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday. She has links...
Drug driver arrested for failing roadside test in Newport
A man who was caught drug driving by Police has been arrested after failing a roadside test in Newport this afternoon. The driver was stopped driving his...
Large haul of guns and ammunition off the streets
Residents handed in more than 170 firearms and nearly 4,000 rounds of ammunition during Kent Police’s firearms surrender. The initiative which ran between...
In Staffordshire the virus is spreading rapidly and in particular hospital admissions are increasingly dramatically which is putting huge pressure on healthcare services
As a police force, we recognise that the last nine months have been very challenging for you and will continue to be so, as we face these latest restrictions...
Man goes on car wrecking spree in Canterbury Villiage
Footage sought of cars being damaged in Canterbury Witnesses are being urged to come forward after damage was caused to several vehicles in Canterbury. Kent...
Enter title here.
Firefighters stationed at Soho are currently attending a balcony collapse. There are no reported injuries. An investigation into the collapse has been...
BREAKING: EasyJet plane at Gatwick Airport has been evacuated after suspicious white powder
BREAKING: An EasyJet plane at Gatwick Airport has been evacuated after suspicious white powder was found on board. Security personnel boarding the flight where...
Have you seen missing Davey Gilmour from Chichester
Police are concerned about the welfare of missing 16-year-old Davey Gilmour from Chichester. Davey was last seen around 10.30pm on Tuesday, July 4. He said...
Isle of Wight families celebrate winning on Postcode Lottery in Shanklin
A Six-figured cheque was presented to one lucky Islander after they scooped a share of an incredible £3 million pound prizes with their postcode. PO30 1 was...
M6 closed in both directions after two HGV collision
There are ling delays on the M6 in both directions due to an incident that is closing the carriageway both ways at J10 (Walsall, A454). Two HGVs were involved...
CCTV issued following criminal damage in Whitstable
Officers from Kent Police have released an image of a man who may be able to assist in their investigation into a report of criminal damage in Whitstable. It...
A paedophile who paid women in the Philippines to make videos of child abuse that he directed has been jailed.
Mark Terry, 55, previously of Maidstone Road, Ashford, admitted using an online payment website to send women cash in exchange for videos of them sexually...
Four men attack man with hammer in Shepperton
Police have released images of four people we are keen to speak to after a man was attacked with a hammer and had his motorbike stolen in Shepperton. The...
First Picture of man arrested after two teachers stabbed at Crawley College that was thrown into police lockdown
Police continue to have a large presence in Crawley following an incident at Crawley College. The EOD bomb squad have also been called to the incident...