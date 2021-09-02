BOURNEMOUTH BREAKING DORSET

Officers investigating an incident of indecent exposure in Bournemouth are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to

Dorset Police received a report that at around 7.15pm on Wednesday 1 September 2021 a man was seen performing an indecent act in a public area at Throop Mill.
Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, but the man was not located.
Police Constable Paul Humber, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and we are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our ongoing enquiries.
“I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210141467. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.