Officers investigating an incident of indecent exposure in Bournemouth are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to

Dorset Police received a report that at around 7.15pm on Wednesday 1 September 2021 a man was seen performing an indecent act in a public area at Throop Mill.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area, but the man was not located.

Police Constable Paul Humber, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and we are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our ongoing enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to please contact us.”