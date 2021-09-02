Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a speed camera was set alight in East Dorset

Sometime between 3am and 3.20am on Wednesday 18 August 2021 a new-style speed camera was deliberately set alight on Ringwood Road in Three Legged Cross. The fire service attended and extinguished the blaze. The camera was significantly damaged.

Police Constable Matt Brennan, of East Dorset Police, said: “This reckless act has caused many thousands of pounds worth of damage to the camera.

“I am appealing to anyone who either witnessed the incident, drove past and may have captured suspicious activity on dashcam or has any home CCTV that may be useful to my investigation to please come forward.”