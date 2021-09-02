Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a speed camera was set alight in East Dorset
You may also like
Due to a continued rise in coronavirus cases, Spelthorne Borough has now been placed on the government’s Covid-19 watchlist and is officially an ‘area of concern
Due to a continued rise in coronavirus cases, Spelthorne Borough has now been placed on the government’s Covid-19 watchlist and is officially an ‘area of...
Young boy 13 rushed to hospital after stabbing on Ashburton estate in Wandsworth
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.34pm on Saturday, 12 June to reports of an injured male on Cortis Road, SW15. “Officers...
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, Friday 7 August, arrested a man in north London on suspicion of terrorism offences. The 29...
Police Launch Arson Probe after High Value Motors Torched in Burridge
Police are appealing for information following two incidents of arson in Burridge. At some time between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, March 25 two Range Rover...
Welcome to the Isle of Wight
With over 4 inch of Snow fall been reported to have hit the Isle of Wight Overnight Here just some of the aftermarth. Islanders are waking up to a blanket of...
Hampshire Garage Gutted after Fire Rips Through It
Otterbourne Hampshire Monday 30th November 2015 A family business has been destroyed after a fire ripped through a garage this morning.
Body found in Dunorlan Park Tunbridge Wells
Officers from Kent Police were called on Thursday Morning to Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells following the grim discovery of a body. Police were called just...
Woman assaulted in Road Rage attack near Liss
Police appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Greatham, near Liss. The incident happened at some time between 9.45pm and 10.30pm on Thursday...
A suspected metal thief has been charged with multiple offences after copper piping was stolen from a business in Paddock Wood causing thousands of pounds of damage
A suspected metal thief has been charged with multiple offences after copper piping was stolen from a business in Paddock Wood causing thousands of pounds of...
Police this evening have confirmed that they have launched an investigation following a complaint that man was carrying out act of gross indecency in Gosport...
Witnesses are being sought after a group of teenagers reported an assault in Chartham, near Canterbury
Shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 1 June 2021 it was reported that the victims, a group of six teenagers, were socialising by the River Stour when a larger group...
A man remains remanded in custody in relation to a murder in Greenford
Shanil Patel – 31 of Drew Gardens, Greenford (the son of the victim) was charged on Friday, 27 November with the murder of 62-year-old Hansa Patel. A hearing...
A man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of beating and raping a woman.
A man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of beating and raping a woman. Osman Suleyman, 31 of no fixed address was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court...
Fond Farewell to Bembridge Coxswain Steve Simmonds as he retired as the Coxswain at Bembridge RNLI
After some 15 years in charge, Steve Simmonds retired as the Coxswain at Bembridge RNLI last weekend making way for his successor, local crew member Guy...
Did you witness an assault on a teenage girl near McDonald’s in Portsmouth?
Did you witness an assault on a teenage girl near McDonald’s in Portsmouth? The 16-year-old victim was reported to have been assaulted by a teenage girl on...
Driver Jailed by Court after Hit and Run Killed Woman in Southampton
A man has been jailed for a year after he admitted his careless driving caused the death of a pedestrian. Daniel Rogan, 24, of Sandpiper Road, Southampton...
Supermarkets to join forces to feed the nation as Competition laws relaxed to allow supermarkets to work together on coronavirus response
Competition laws relaxed to allow supermarkets to work together on coronavirus response. The government is temporarily relaxing elements of competition...
Portsmouth Teen Fire Firefighter fund raiser off to the Big Apple
An 11-year-old autistic schoolboy who dreams of being a firefighter could soon be joining New York’s finest. Andrew Impey, from Southsea, is being put forward...
Snow joke after Kent gets a dusting of Snow overnight
Parts of the Kent woke up to the first signs of winter on Friday as snow fell amid plunging temperatures. The Met Office also warned of difficult driving...
Man rushed to hospitial in Croydon after being stabbed multiple times
A 24-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after he was found lying in the street with multiple stab wounds on Selsdon Park Road. Met police say they were...
Police concerned for missing Kristie
Can you help us find missing woman from Yateley? We’re concerned for the welfare of vulnerable Kristie Long, 31, from Fallowfield, who was last seen in...
Following early morning warrants in east London and Essex two men have been charged
Following early morning warrants in east London and Essex on Tuesday, 13 October two people have been charged. Haydn Nurden, 34 of Shafter Road, Dagenham was...
Two men have been charged after an off-duty police officer was assaulted in #Canterbury
Two men have been charged after an off-duty police officer was assaulted in Canterbury. Kent Police was called to McDonalds in St George’s...
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Kingsley Romeril who missing from Ascot
Kingsley Romeril, aged 48, was last seen at 7.30pm today (8/11) in Truss Hill Road, Ascot. He is a white man who is of a slim build with brown hair. He...