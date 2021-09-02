Officers investigating the reported sexual assault of a teenage girl have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify

At around 4pm on Friday 13 August, it is reported that the 16-year-old girl was walking along Langsett Road in Hillsborough when she was approached by an unknown man.

As she carried on walking, the man put his hands up the back of her top, grabbing her. She turned around and managed to push him away, and he then left the scene.

Officers have worked with the girl to produce this e-fit image and they are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise this individual.

He is described as being in his early 20s and of skinny build, he had light brown hair and stubble, with notably uneven teeth, possibly with several missing.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 768 of 13 August 2021.