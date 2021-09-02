Officers investigating the reported sexual assault of a teenage girl have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify
Police appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who is missing from Salisbury
Michael Hostettler – aged 41 – was last seen leaving Salisbury District Hospital today (15/09) at around 5.25pm. Police have concerns for his...
Isle of Wight Supermarkets run dry of Fuel
Two major supermarket garages on the Isle of Wight have run dry of fuel for a third time this month. Drivers are facing the juggling challenge of travelling to...
Police man hunt for two rape suspects following late night attack in Hedge End Southampton
Police have launched a manhunt for two men after a woman was subjected to a serious sex attacked. Officers investigating the attack against a 21-year-old girl...
A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to sexual penetration of a corpse following a break in at a funeral parlour
Kasim Khuram, aged 23, from Kenilworth Road, admitted the offence at Birmingham Crown Court after he broke into the Co-op funeral parlour in Great Barr...
Isle of Wight residents will be the first to get access to a new contact tracing app as part of government action to minimise the spread of COVID-19
Isle of Wight residents will be the first to get access to a new contact tracing app as part of government action to minimise the spread of COVID-19. Isle of...
Southall fire station is under armed Police guard after a man has taken up resident on a roof within the fire station yard. ARV officers Police with riot...
Two arrested over Southsea common attack
Officers investigating the assault of a woman on Southsea Common last week have released photos of three key witnesses they would like to speak to. The assault...
Officers investigating an incident in which a van collided with a pedestrian have charged a man
Ayman Aburas, 27, of Kestell Drive, Cardiff, has been charged with section 18 GBH with intent, dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous...
Detectives investigating a sexual attack in Battersea are appealing for two women who witnessed the attack to come forward
Police were called at around 7.330am on Thursday, 19 November to reports that a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted outside a residential...
Murder investigation launched in Colchester
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following reports of a fatal stabbing in Colchester in the early hours of this morning. We were called to...
Drink and drug drive warning following more than 40 arrests in two-week period
Police are reminding drivers in Wiltshire of the dangers of driving a vehicle under the influence of drink or drugs following 43 arrests for these offences...
British Army lease Bargate Shopping Centre in Southampton And we are a threat from terrorists
We can Exclusively reveal that the British Army have leased the Bargate Shopping for a year to train soldiers against possible terror attacks in the UK. The...
South Wales Police has confirmed that a multi-agency response has been mobilised following what it has called a ‘serious incident’ in Baglan...
Four Arrested following Tulse Hill Stabbing
Four people have been arrested after a young man was stabbed on a busy road in Tulse Hill Emergency Services raced to the scene of the incident in Norwood...
Fire crews called to Smell of burning at Rookley Park Caravan Park
Firefighters from the Isle of Wight fire service supported by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to reports of a fire at Rookley County Park...
A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years
George Campbell, 23, started running the Gav drug line less than a week after he was released from prison in May this year.Officers from Op Raptor West started...
Police are concerned for the safety of a West End man who is missing from his home. Forty year-old Ian Harvey is believed to be in a distressed and vulnerable...
We need to get this beauty back to their home
Police in Hackney have found this lovely doggy in E8. If you know the owner or can assist in reuniting them, please call them 101 or DM @MetCC quoting...
You are a selfish individual and thought about nobody but yourself
Matthew Mason was told he will serve a minimum of 28 years in jail after being convicted of murdering a school boy in Ashley On sentencing Mason, Judge Everett...
An organised crime group (OCG) who conspired to supply the largest inland cocaine seizure to be sold across the North of England – including Warrington – have...
Man jailed after M20 LSD drug haul is found during collision
A motorist involved in a collision on the M20 near Aylesford is starting a prison sentence after officers seized more than 12,000 LSD deals. On...
Man jailed after throwing petrol over eight Police officers
A man has been sent to prison after eight officers had petrol thrown over them in Basildon – with two hospitalised after digesting the noxious liquid. Justin...
Couple Lose House after Fire Breaks out in Conservatory in Camberley
A couple are counting the cost after a fire broke out in their property in the early hours of the morning. Police closed the road off at both ends and...
Pensioner Mugged Down Alley on a Southampton Housing Estate
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 70s was robbed in the pathway between Hinkler Road and Vaughan Close between 4.30pm and 5pm on...