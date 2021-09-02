A man has admitted to possessing and sharing terrorism-related material following a proactive investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

Ibrahim Anderson, 44, of Luton, Bedfordshire, was arrested in October 2020 after sharing Daesh execution videos and propaganda with a third party online.

Further extremist material was found during searches of the property and his devices.

Anderson was jailed for eight years at the Old Bailey on Wednesday 1 September for 15 terrorism offences. He was also issued with a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) for a period of five years upon his release.

The investigation found that Anderson sent Daesh propaganda videos depicting beheadings and terrorist violence to someone online in June and July 2020, after setting up an open Facebook page promoting the aims of Daesh.

He sent the material via email from an email account he had not disclosed to police. Under the conditions of his release from prison for a separate terrorism offence for which he was jailed for in 2016, Anderson was required by law to declare the email addresses that he used.

Anderson’s arrest on 21 October 2020 was carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, with the support of the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit.

He was charged the following day, and pleaded guilty to the following offences during a video link appearance at the Old Bailey on 7 April 2021:

– One count of Breach of Part 4 Notification Requirement (contrary to Section 54 of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008).

– Ten counts of dissemination of terrorist publications (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006), and;

– Four counts of possessing terrorist information (contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000).