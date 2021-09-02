Detectives are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who was last seen in the Kennington area

Edward Baller, 79, was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers, a denim jacket and carrying a denim bag. He is described as white, of average height and build with grey hair.

On Saturday, 28 August, at approximately 12:00hrs,on Saturday, 28 August. Edward left his flat in North Kensington, W10, to visit a flat he rented out in Wincott Street, SE11. He was expected to return to North Kensington but failed to do so.

Edward has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing extremely concerned for his welfare.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Team, is leading the investigation. He said: “Edward is extremely vulnerable and it is important that we locate him as soon as possible. I would ask that anyone in the vicinity of Wincott Street checks their doorbell and dashcam footage for any sightings of Edward.

“Officers from the Specialist Crime Team are currently leading the investigation to locate Edward, however I must stress that this remains a missing person enquiry. We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, one possibility is that Edward may have had a medical issue and is unable to contact his friends and family. I would ask anyone who may have seen him to contact police immediately so we can bring Edward home safely.”

Anyone with information to call 999 quoting reference 3466/31Aug. You can also contact the Missing People charity anonymously by calling 116 000.