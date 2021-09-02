Officers carrying enquiries to locate a man who went missing from Bournemouth are appealing for help from the public to find him

Dorset Police received a report on Tuesday 10 August 2021 raising concern for the welfare of Christopher Williams, aged 27 and from Oxfordshire, who was understood to have travelled to Bournemouth to stay in a hotel on the nights of Saturday 7 August and Sunday 8 August 2021.

Christopher has not been seen since and officers have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him.

He is described as six feet tall and of slim build with long brown hair that is sometimes tied up. He also sometimes wears a beanie hat.

Inspector Matt Buller, of Bournemouth police, said: “While we have no information to indicate Christopher has come to any harm, he has not been seen for some time now. We are keen to find out where he is so we can check he is all right as we understand he may have a limited amount of money and required medication with him.

“Our enquiries indicate he may have travelled to Tamworth in Staffordshire around Wednesday 18 August and Thursday 19 August 2021, but have not been able to confirm his movements since then.

“I am now appealing to the public in the hope that someone may have information as to Christopher’s whereabouts, or has seen a man matching the description given.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Christopher if you see this – please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are as we just want to make sure you are OK.”