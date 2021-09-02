Police have charged a man following an incident that took place on the M27 on Friday evening (August 27).

The bringing of a charge has caused members of the public to condemn the polices actions and decision on the incident and should instead have reached out and supported Mr William’s and any mental health issues to get the right help.

The police however have said that following a thorough investigation by officers, Dean Williams, 28, of no fixed abode has been charged with causing danger to road users and will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates tomorrow morning (Tuesday 31 August).

Police were called to the Botley Road bridge at 3.30pm to reports of the concern for the welfare of a man. The road was closed for several hours between junctions 8 and 9 while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The police have closed to name the man and the one thousand comments in an hour show the horror; One said; “Wow .. someone is desperate enough to think of taking their own life and you charge him !!!!!! Shame .. he needs help not conviction …. disgusted isn’t the word … “

Another wrote; “So he’s being punished for possibly trying to kill himself as if he wasn’t at the most darkest, the lowest point in his life possible, some clever clogs thought it be even better to arrest him. Sorry but if this is what’s happening then It’s totally bang out of order.”

Another wrote; “Are you for real? This man sounds desperate. I’m sure that you naming him on social media has helped him enormously. Great work”