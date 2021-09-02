Thousands of customers across Hampshire and surrounding areas including London, Brighton and Wales have been affected by a major fault affecting internet and landline coverage throughout yesterday evening and this morning

Many customers have raised issues that they are unable to use their home internet or landline since 18.30hrs and most complaints are from Sky customers although some Virgin and BT customers have also reported a loss of internet. Netflix have received more than 1700 complaints this evening.

Sky has said it knows about the fault and repair work is taking longer than anticipated but they endeavour to restore customers internet connections as soon as possible.

Customers may not be able to get online or make/receive calls whilst the fault is present.

A Sky spokesperson has said; “Broadband and Talk problems in South East England and Wales – You might not be able to get online or make/receive phone calls due to a problem in your local area. Our technical teams will continue to work overnight to fix the problem and we will provide an update on progress in the morning. – Broadband and Talk problems. You might not be able to get online or make/receive phone calls due to a problem in your local area. We’re sorry for the continued inconvenience.”