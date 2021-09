A teenager was stopped by police nearby, and officers found a moped in an alleyway between Charnwood and Fareham Road.

On speaking to the registered owner, it was confirmed that it had been stolen overnight from The Firs.

Three more teenagers, aged between 14 and 15, were stopped by police along Fareham Road, and all four were subsequently taken to custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police enquiries remain ongoing and the four boys remain in custody at this time.