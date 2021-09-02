This may wake you up tomorrow

If you live in Heslington, Fulford or surrounding areas you might hear a loud boom at around 6.30am tomorrow.

Explosives experts from the MOD will be detonating a historic unexploded shell on Walmgate Stray.

It was found by a member of the public who was using a metal detector today.

We’re currently keeping the area safe with a scene guard and cordon. It’s going to be detonated in situ as this is safer than taking it away.

We don’t anticipate there will be any need to move anyone from their homes due to the secluded location.

Apologies in advance if anyone gets an earlier awakening than usual!