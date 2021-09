Wellman, aged 45, was the subject of a warrant issued at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 July 2021 after failing to attend court when required.

Following enquiries by officers, he was arrested in Swanage on Thursday 26 August 2021 and appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he admitted two offences of breaching a restraining order and two charges of breaching a non-molestation order.

Wellman was jailed for a total of 32 weeks.