Officers are appealing to the public for help to find Helen (20s) who went missing this evening from #Streatham area.
Police are extremely concerned for her welfare.
Last seen wearing black t-shirt, black jeans, black trainers. Please call 999 if you see Helen with ref. 21MIS026866
Officers have concerns for a woman who’s gone missing in Streatham
A man has been jailed for drug offences committed in Aylesbury
Kenny Madgwick, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He...
Life saving @stjohnambulance installed defibrillator has been stolen from #Brockmoor #Dudley
Any information please call West Midlands Police on 101
Neighbours raise the alarm to fire in Dover
A couple have their neighbours to thank, for raising the alarm to a fire in their garage in Station Road, St Martins Hill Dover at 4.36am. Kent Fire and Rescue...
M3 Closed Northbound at Bagshot after Lorry Leaves Carriageway
Police and Highways England have closed the M3 Motorway northbound Bagshot following a serious single vehicle collision. Emergency crews rushed to the incident...
Track side fire sees 600 people safely detrained as Britain continues to bake
600 people were safely detrained. One woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Firefighters also dealt with the trackside fire...
A woman is facing a murder charge for drowning her four-year-old son in the bath
Oluwakemi Badare, 36, killed Kingswealth Bayode (corr) at their home in Plumstead, southeast London. Duncan Atkinson, prosecuting said: ‘The defendant is...
Man remains in custody after chemical alert in Suffolk
Police investigating the discovery of chemicals in a property this afternoon (Sunday 28 July) have reduced the initial cordon put in place. Officers had reason...
Six arrests and three knives recovered after gang fight in Ashford
Six arrests have been made and three knives recovered by Kent Police officers investigating a disturbance in Ashford town centre. Officers were called to a...
A third robber has been jailed after a security van driver was attacked during a delivery to a bank in Medway
A third robber has been jailed after a security van driver was attacked during a delivery to a bank in Medway. Daniel Gurley, 38, of Stoke Newington Church...
Two people have died after a house fire in Dover
Two people have died after a house fire at Primrose Hill that started around 10:30pm on Thursday night. A man died at the scene and a woman died after...
Police were called to reports of three men fighting and that one of the men had been stabbed at the rear of Newlands Place Flats, Bracknell
A man has been jailed after he was convicted of Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place after an incident in...
Shocking Dog Walked on Feet Ripped to Shreds in Gosport
WARNING GRAPHIC PIC** This poor dog has been walked from at least Fort Brockhurst to Anns Hill on feet ripped to shreds, cut on her neck and massively...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a house in Canterbury
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a house in Shalmsford Street, Canterbury. Two fire engines attended and crews wore breathing...
Police pursuit involving helicopter in Orpington ends with arrests
Police officer gave chase to two men wearing balaclava on a stolen moped in Orpington this morning (Wednesday January 8th). The bike was two up is understood...
Woman dies after throat was Slit in busy Kent Shopping Centre Car Park
A young woman has died after allegedly having her throat slit in a broad daylight attack in a shopping centre car park. Horrified shoppers said they heard...
A former president of the Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for child sexual abuse offences
Peter Tomlinson, 63, admitted 20 charges, including ten of paying for the sexual services of a girl under 13 – by arranging, directing and paying for...
Sussex Police will continue to support the national effort and work with partners and local communities to prevent the spread of infection in Sussex
Covid-19 is not going away and we all have our part to play in suppressing the virus. Sussex Police will continue to support the national effort and work with...
Police are looking for missing Judith from Barnsley
Police are searching for Judith, 70, who was last seen in Kendray hospital in Barnsley at 7pm yesterday evening (5 August). Judith is described as 5ft tall and...
Darlington paedophile jailed for 20 years
A paedophile who subjected three young children to years of sexual abuse has today been jailed for 20 years. Robert Foster preyed on the young victims over a...
A third man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Donnell Rhule, who was found with fatal stab injuries in West Dulwich
A third man has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Donnell Rhule, who was found with fatal stab injuries in West Dulwich on 8 July. Kieran Robinson...
An Isle if Wight bus and a lorry have been involved in a road traffic collision in Newport this afternoon (Thursday). The crash took place on Purdy Road after...
Police arrest man who made vile terror threats against Portsmouth game
Police have arrested a man after he tweeted over twitter that he was going to harm Portsmouth fans at the forthcoming game being held at Fratton Park this...
A3 Northbound Closed Following Collision
The A3 Northbound has been closed between Junction 4 Purbrook Way and Junction 3B2150 Waterlooville due to Road traffic collision, delays back past Junction 5...
Darren Sanby of Cannon Street appeared at Lincoln Crown Court to face charges which related to communicating with two young boys
One of the boys were aged 11 and the other 13. He was jailed for 4 years and 4 months. Sanby was arrested back in July 2020 for communicating in a sexual...