Officers have concerns for a woman who’s gone missing in Streatham

Officers are appealing to the public for help to  find Helen (20s) who went missing this evening from #Streatham area.
Police are extremely concerned for her welfare.
Last seen wearing black t-shirt, black jeans, black trainers. Please call 999 if you see Helen with ref. 21MIS026866
