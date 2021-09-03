The A1(M) in Hertfordshire is closed in both directions between J3 and J4 northbound and J4 and J2 southbound due to a Hertfordshire Police led incident. Emergency services are currently in attendance

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbols. Exit the A1(M) at J3 then take the 2nd exit on Roehyde roundabout towards Hatfield. At the Galleria roundabout take the 2nd exit. At the next roundabout take the 3rd exit following directions for the motorway and Hartford A1001 (A414). At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit and re-join the A1(M) at J4.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbols. From the A1M junction 4 exit slip ‘Clock’ roundabout take the 3rd exit towards Hatfield A1001. At the next roundabout take the 3rd exit towards St Albans A1001. At the ‘Galleria’ roundabout take the 2nd exit towards Conley Heath A1001.At the ‘Roehyde’ roundabout take the 2nd exit heading towards London A1M, Motorways. At the next roundabout take the second exit to join the A1M junction 2.

Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.