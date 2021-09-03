A man was jailed yesterday (2 Sept) for a total of six years after being found guilty of a number of non-recent child sex offences.

A man was jailed for a total of six years after being found guilty of a number of non-recent child sex offences.

Alan Kenneth Jerrim of Wykeham Road, Netley Abbey had been found guilty at Winchester Crown Court on Monday 26 July of four counts of indecent assault of a girl under 13 and one count of assault by penetration of a girl under 13.

The offences took place against two children between 1979 and 1983, all of which occurred at an address on the Pylands Estate in Hamble.

Jerrim was yesterday (2 Sept) sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to a total of six years in prison. In addition, he was also given an extra 12 months on extended licence.

Police Constable Nicole Houghton from Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone Unit, said: “We hope that today’s sentencing has provided Jerrim’s victims some element of closure, knowing that he has been sentenced for the truly harrowing offences he committed against them. While the ordeals that the women suffered at the hands of Jerrim will undoubtedly remain with them, we again would like to praise their courage in coming forward and reporting these incident to our officers.

“A thorough investigation by officers within our specialist Amberstone Unit has resulted in a serial sexual offender being brought to justice – and I would like to thank those officers who worked alongside the victims for their dedication to compile vital evidence and information, enabling us to secure a conviction.

“We are committed to getting justice for victims and would encourage anyone who has been victim of child sexual abuse, or if they know someone who has been impacted by child sexual abuse, to contact police on 101. They can speak with our specialist officers with confidence”.

As a survivor of sexual abuse, you’re entitled to support whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.