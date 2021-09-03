Officers investigating a number of assaults on members of the Jewish community in Hackney have charged a man

Abdullah Qureshi, 28 of Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 4 September, charged with:

One count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm;

Four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault;

One count of racially or religious aggravated criminal damage.

Detectives from the Central East Command Unit began an investigation following a series of five incidents, which all occurred in the Stamford Hill area on Wednesday, 18 August.