Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a man trying to grab a teenage girl in Winchester

At 4.56pm on Thursday 2 September, officers were called to reports of a 15-year-old girl being approached by a man who tried to grab her on Middle Brook Street.

She managed to evade the man and ran towards Iceland, while he sprinted off in the opposite direction towards North Walls.

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall and of skinny build, but with a bit of muscle.

He had brownish eyes and was wearing a black hoodie with a black zip, black tracksuit bottoms, a black balaclava and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?

Do you have CCTV images or dash-cam footage, which could help the police investigation?

Chief Inspector Jon Turton, district commander for Winchester, said: “We know that the details of this incident will cause concern for people in the local area.

“We would like to reassure you that we are taking this incident very seriously and our officers are investigating and trying to establish exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210351396. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.