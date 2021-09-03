BREAKING HAMPSHIRE MISSING SOUTHAMPTON

Hampshire police are still searching to find missing 15-year-old Hayley who was last seen at an address in Upper Brownhill Road, Southampton

Hayley was last seen on Friday, August 27, at about 1pm.
Hayley is described as around 5ft 7 inches tall with very long dark brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where she is or have seen her please call 999 quoting the reference 44210342974 as officers have concerns for her safety.