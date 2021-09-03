BORDON BREAKING HAMPSHIRE MISSING

Have you seen red haired, Tricia Keynes, 42, who’s missing from her home in Bordon?

She was last seen around midday.
She is vulnerable and officers are very concerned for her welfare.
It’s thought likely she is still in the local are.
If you’ve seen her or know where she is call 999.