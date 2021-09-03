She was last seen around midday.
She is vulnerable and officers are very concerned for her welfare.
It’s thought likely she is still in the local are.
If you’ve seen her or know where she is call 999.
Have you seen red haired, Tricia Keynes, 42, who’s missing from her home in Bordon?
A man has been jailed for more than five years after a targeted attack inside a restaurant in Benfleet
A man has been jailed for more than five years after a targeted attack inside a restaurant in Benfleet. Joshua Crouch entered Aspera restaurant, in London...
Emergency services called to overturned vehicle
Emergency service have been calls to a collision near Brading this morning (Monday). The collision is involving a vehicle that has crashed and overturned is...
Breaking Fire Crews Called to Barn Fire in Hurlsey
Fire Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh32 and Water Carrier from Fareham have been called to a barn fire in Hursley. Crews are at scene dealing with the incident...
The discovery of crack cocaine and heroin found hidden underneath two pillows at a house in Margate, has resulted in jail for a county line drug dealer from London.
The discovery of crack cocaine and heroin found hidden underneath two pillows at a house in Margate, has resulted in jail for a county line drug dealer from...
Seven people have been charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration
Seven people have been charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration. Kent Police detectives executed a warrant at a...
Help make Facebook Safer
We are backing the Facebook campaign to make the social network a safer place by giving you the chance to report and help remove convicted sex offenders...
HMYOI Aylesbury: Prisoners ‘trash wing’ in riot
Inmates “threw paint and smashed fire alarms” during a disturbance at a young offenders institution. The Prison Service said four prison officers...
Fire crews battle blaze that has engulfs Six properties
Six Properties have been engulfed by the blaze that broke out just after 7pm on Saturday evening The blaze has spread after a roof caught alight in Stoneleigh...
Lone women travelling in west London urged to be vigilant
Police in west London are urging women to only use mini-cabs that they have specifically booked when travelling home alone following three incidents in Merton...
Soho nightclub rapists jailed
On Tuesday, 15 October, Ferdinando Orlando, 25 and Lorenzo Costanzo, 26 who are both Italian nationals, were convicted of two counts of rape. Both were jailed...
Five men each face a fine of £10,000 after breaching Covid-19 regulations by hosting more than 60 people at a party in #Canterbury
Police were called to the property in South Street at 12.30am on Saturday 31 October 2020, following reports of a noisy gathering. When they entered the...
Family Holiday at Butlin’s turns into a real Life Nightmare as Child is Rushed to Hospital with Head Injury
Published on behalf of a supporter Below is the slide at Butlins which resulted in my 5 year old daughter splitting her head open and having operation to...
An allegation of gross misconduct has been proven against a former detective sergeant
A Misconduct Hearing was heard in the case of former DS John Smith, formerly based at AW (Central West), on Thursday, 26 November. He faced allegations that...
Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Team (part of the Counter Terrorism Command) have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of war crimes as...
Armed police deployed to man seen with a gun in Chatham
A man with weapons has reportedly been seen on a balcony of a flat in Dock Head Road in Chathan, Kent Police said. Armed officers were deployed to the...
Police Appeal after Cold Case Review for Godalming Rapist
In 1983 a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Godalming. Her attacker was never found and the case remained unsolved. Now, with the benefit of a cold...
Yarmouth Lifeboat launched to stricken Yacht in Colwell Bay
The Yarmouth lifeboat and the Needles Coastguard have been called to assist a stricken Yacht that has got into the difficulty off the Isle of Wight this...
Man charged after shopping centre attack
An unprovoked assault on a shopper has resulted in a man being charged. The incident happened in the Orchard Shopping Centre, Dartford, at around 4pm on 1 June...
Wickham Horse Fair cancelled for 2020
This year’s Wickham Horse Fair has been cancelled, due to government directives following the Coronavirus outbreak. It was due to take place on the 21st May...
Don’t leave keys on view. Keep them in a safe place well away from doors and windows. Ensure any internal hand operated locks on UPVC doors are fully secured...
Police are urgently appealing for information after a serious collision in Colchester involving a teenage girl
This evening, Sunday 28 March Police were called to Magnolia Drive shortly after 5pm following reports of a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.The...
Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a shooting
Detectives investigating two shootings in east London have charged a man. Mushin Mohamed, 24, of Leytonstone Road, E15 was charged on Thursday, 19 November...
Relieved parents of schoolboy who fractured skull in freak accident reunited with the officers who helped bring their son to safety
Kealie Bulmer, her partner Kevin Austin and son Kyle dropped by Millbank Police Station to say thanks to student PC Ami Matthews & Inspector Simon Wotton...
Teenager Dies after Classic Super Car Crashes in North Warnborough
Investigations continue following a fatal road collision in North Warnborough last night (Monday, August 22). Police were called to reports of a single vehicle...