Do you recognise these women?

Police want to speak to them in connection with a robbery in Western Esplanade, Southend, at about 9.25pm on 22 July.

A 33-year-old woman was assaulted and her handbag was stolen.

Officers have been progressing our enquiries and want to speak to the women pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southend CID quoting reference 42/145717/21 via https://www.essex.police.uk or 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org