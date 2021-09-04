Police are appealing for public help to identify a man following a sexual assault in a Leicester nightclub

Officers are investigating a report that in a nightclub in St Nicholas Place, Leicester a young woman was sexually touched by a man at around 12.30am on Sunday 15 August.

As part of their enquiries, they have released an image of a man who we would like to speak to regarding this incident.

Officers would ask that anyone who knows he is, the man himself or anyone who may have information about the incident should contact 101 quoting 21*458017.