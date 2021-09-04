Police are appealing after a report that a woman, aged in her thirties, was sexually assaulted by a group of teenage males in Stockton

The incident happened between 6:15pm and 6:45pm on Wednesday 1st September, on Parkfield Road near to Wynsors World of Shoes.

The woman was approached by a group of four teenage males, believed to be aged 15-16 years, who made offensive comments to her before the woman was sexually assaulted.

One of the suspects is described as being of “chubby” build, with a shaved head. All of the group are described as wearing dark tracksuits.

The victim has been left traumatised and has been referred to specialist partner agencies for support.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stockton CID on 101, quoting incident number 147720.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.