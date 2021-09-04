Roads policing officers are appealing for information following a serious collision in Harley, Rotherham

It is reported that a black Subaru Impreza was travelling along the A6135 Sheffield Road on Wednesday (1 September).

The Subaru was travelling in company with a red Mini John Cooper Works and a blue Mini Cooper S, when it left the road at the junction with Coach Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Subaru, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The road was re-opened yesterday at around 12pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, the events leading up to it, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 or visit our online portal at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk. The reference is incident 894 of 1 September.