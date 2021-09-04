It is reported that a black Subaru Impreza was travelling along the A6135 Sheffield Road on Wednesday (1 September).
The Subaru was travelling in company with a red Mini John Cooper Works and a blue Mini Cooper S, when it left the road at the junction with Coach Road.
Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Subaru, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The road was re-opened yesterday at around 12pm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, the events leading up to it, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 or visit our online portal at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk. The reference is incident 894 of 1 September.
Roads policing officers are appealing for information following a serious collision in Harley, Rotherham
It is reported that a black Subaru Impreza was travelling along the A6135 Sheffield Road on Wednesday (1 September).
You may also like
A man has been jailed for eight years for stabbing his partner in the back during an incident in Chesterfield last year
Duncan Haslam, of Chester Road, Helsby, caused serious injuries to his partner using a kitchen knife during the incident in the early hours of Sunday 16 August...
Man approach’s Boy on the Isle of Wight
Officers in Ryde are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of a suspicious man who approached a 10-year-old boy on Bennett Street at around 3.30pm...
Police have arrested and charged Christopher Cole with the murder of a woman in Seaford in 2018
Christopher Cole, 30, of Clun Road, Wick, Littlehampton was detained on Thursday (5 November). Cole has been charged with murdering Sarah Clayton at the Buckle...
A child has sadly died after she and members of her family were rescued by fire fighters from a fire at a home in Greenwich this morning
Firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) rushed to the scene of the blaze that broke out at a maisonette home on Russett Way in Greenwich in the early...
Medway Council’s priority continues to be providing essential council services for its residents
Medway Council’s priority continues to be providing essential council services for its residents. The health and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority...
Brittany Ferries has suspended passenger services between #Poole and Cherbourg
Brittany Ferries has suspended passenger services between #Poole and Cherbourg and between #Portsmouth and St Malo. Sailings between Portsmouth and Caen...
Officers from the Serious Collision Unit are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the M20
The incident happened at 7.15pm on Tuesday 8 December 2020, Londonbound near the slip road at Junction 11. It is reported that a grey Fiat Ducato...
A suspected burglar arrested for breaking into an assisted living property in Maidstone has been charged and remanded in custody
The flat in Union Street was reportedly entered on 25 July 2021, when items including car keys were stolen. Jason Higgins, aged 51, of Tonbridge Road...
Guard of Honour as a mans body is recovered from Didcot power station
Just after 2.30am this morning the body of one of the missing Didcot three was driven out of the defunct Power station under the watchful eye of the Families...
Conman selling fake Television in Surrey and Hampshire lay-bys
An Irish conman is working around Surrey and Hampshire Lay-by’s temping people to part with their hard earn cash for a cheap flat screen 65 inch...
Police to crackdown on Clap for Carers tribute on Westminster Bridge
Police have said Officers will be present tonight to engage, explain and encourage members of the public and officers to observe social distancing rules...
Drugs and cash haul seized after car stopped on M20
Drugs estimated to weigh around five kilograms and around £100,000 in cash have been seized after officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on the M20. An unmarked...
Ana-Maria Stoian,14,last seen 1pm on Tuesday in Blackburn
.She is Romanian, 5ft 5, slim build, has long, brown hair. Last seen wearing blue jacket, long skirt, black leggings & shoes & red handbag. Links to...
Police appeal after West Ham Teenage stabbing
Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in West Ham. Police were called just before 18:00hrs on Tuesday, 17 April to reports of a fight...
A teenager has admitted raping and murdering an 18-year-old woman after she was stabbed eight times in the back in her own home
A teenager has admitted raping and murdering an 18-year-old woman after she was stabbed eight times in the back in her own home. Joseph Trevor, 19, today...
Boris thanks everyone for the huge efforts that the country is making to comply with the advice that we’ve been given
Boris Johnson said I would like to thank everyone for the huge efforts that the country is making to comply with the advice that we’ve been given And we’re...
Swift Justice: Arrested Sunday Jailed Tuesday
Swift Justice: Arrested Sunday, Jailed Tuesday. It took 2 days to jail a man after he was found guilty for spitting in ‘#policeofficers‘ faces A...
Arrest made as detectives investigate Burton burglaries
Detectives and local police officers are reassuring homeowners in Burton that they are thoroughly investigating a number of recent burglaries in the area. East...
The volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station are mourning the loss of Ivan Warren
The volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station are mourning the loss of Ivan Warren, a volunteer Deputy Launching Authority (DLA) and well-known...
Police Carry out Drug Raid in Freshwater on the Isle of Wight
A cannabis warning has been issued to a 30-year-old man following a drugs warrant being executed in Freshwater The warrant took place in Sunset Close and was a...
Print work protest leaves shelves bare
Many Reading People want be able to buy daily news papers today Saturday, this was due to protest by Extinction Rebellion.The Extinction Rebellion blocked...
Train Services cancelled after Chatham incident
After yesterday’s disruption where emergency services dealt with an incident at #Chatham, some trains were out of position overnight. As a result, the...
You can run and hide but we’ll find you in the end
Police on the Isle of Wight are reinforcing that ‘you can run but you can’t hide’ after seizing a motorcycle that made off from officers in The Bay area. The...
Domestic and General Scam Sweeping the Isle of Wight
Trading Standards teams on the Isle of wight have been made aware of another scam currently doing the rounds on the Island. Residents are recieving calls...