Two men are due to appear in court to face allegations of racially aggravated assault following an incident that happened in Vosper Road earlier this year

Ricky Goodman, aged 35, from Windermere Avenue, Southampton, will face the following four charges:

• Racially aggravated assault

• Assault by beating

• Using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress

• Using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Rory Marshall, aged 24, from William Macleod Way, Southampton, will face the following four charges:

• Racially aggravated assault

• Assault by beating

• Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

• Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

It comes after an incident that took place in Vosper Road, Southampton at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, 23 February.

A man in his 30’s was out jogging when a group of people in a car drove past and shouted abuse at him. The group of men then stopped the car and assaulted the man.

The man suffered minor facial injuries and a minor injury to his elbow.

Goodman and Marshall are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 September following postal requisitions.