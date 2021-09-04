Do you know who any of these lads are?

Police would like to talk to them after three boys, aged 12 and 13, were robbed on a bus heading from #Wolverhampton city centre towards #Stourbridge.

The youngsters had cash and phones taken after being ‘befriended’ by a group of teenagers on the bus at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 27 July.

If you know who any of these four lads are please get in touch with us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or to speak 100% anonymously to charity Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference 20/761534/21.