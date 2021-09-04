A woman who died in a road traffic collision near Stafford has been named by officers as Alison Meadows

Alison, aged 52, of Oak Tree Close, Western Downs, died after being struck by a vehicle at the junction of Derrington Lane and the A518 Newport Road, on August 29.

Her family released the following statement: “Alison adored her nieces and nephews who will miss her daily.

“Alison was a very bubbly person who was determined to live her own life. She will be dearly missed.”

A 56-year-old from Telford was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and failing to report the collision. He has since been released under investigation whilst police continue enquiries.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or information about the incident is urged to contact Police via social media or on 101, reference 775 of 29 August.