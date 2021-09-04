Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a man who has gone missing from home in Leeds with concerns for his welfare.

Ray Stewart, aged 69, was reported missing at about 8am this morning after last being seen at his home in Whitecote Hill, Bramley, in the early hours.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim build, with a grey goatee beard. He was wearing a green waxed jacket, navy tracksuit bottoms, a turquoise striped t-shirt and blue and white trainers.

Officers are currently out searching the area and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 314.