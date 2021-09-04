Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a man who has gone missing from home in Leeds with concerns for his welfare.

Ray Stewart, aged 69, was reported missing at about 8am this morning after last being seen at his home in Whitecote Hill, Bramley, in the early hours.
He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim build, with a grey goatee beard. He was wearing a green waxed jacket, navy tracksuit bottoms, a turquoise striped t-shirt and blue and white trainers.
Officers are currently out searching the area and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 314.
Teenage girl left with horrific injuries after Southampton Park attack
Police have launched an investigation after a 16-year-old girl was attacked in Pound Tree Road, Southampton at around 8.30am on Monday 2nd November. Images...
Manhunt for Lithuania national who fled after woman found in a suitcase
Detectives investigating the death of a woman who was found in a suitcase in west London believe a man they wish to speak to may have fled to Europe. The body...
No fuel available after technical hitch
Cobham Services on the M25 near J9 to J10 are reporting that there is no fuel available on both carriageways for any type of vehicles. Cobham services hope to...
A child has been stabbed in Pitsea
Police are dealing with an incident in Basildon. Officers are in the Rectory Road and Mayfair Avenue area and the air ambulance has been seen leaving the scene...
A crime scene is in place after reports of shots fired on Camden High Street near to Jamestown Road, NW1 in the early hours of this morning.(Monday) Scotland...
This was Lucy McHugh. By now you’ll know that we’ve launched a murder investigation after her body was found in woodland close to the Sports Centre in...
Information is sought to help locate a Tonbridge man who has been reported missing.
Information is sought to help locate a Tonbridge man who has been reported missing. Mark Seal was last seen in the Cotton Lane area of...
Body found in Berengrave Nature Reserve
Police have confirmed the body of a man in his 40s was found in Berengrave Nature Reserve, off Berengrave Lane in Rainham, The find was made at around 9am this...
Matthew Millen of Westcliff jailed for trying to pay for sex with ‘girl’, 11
Matthew Millen, aged 44 of Hall Park Avenue, Westcliff-on-sea, Essex was found guilty by a jury at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (3/12) of attempting to...
LPG lorry leaking gas closes main Isle of Wight Road between Newport and Sandown
Emergency services have been called to an LPG carrying lorry that has a large leak. Three fire crews have been mobilised to the incident from Shanklin who are...
A motorist found in possession of drugs and a knife while driving in Lamberhurst and Dartford has been jailed
Phillip Anderson was sentenced on 1 October 2020 at Maidstone Crown Court after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis...
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old woman from Hertfordshire have charged two men with her murder.
Mohamed El Abboud, 26 of Gallants Farm Road, Barnet, and Kusai Al-jundi, 23 of Wood End Road, HA1, have both been charged with the murder of Louise Kam. They...
Two charged after man robbed in Herne Bay
The investigation of a reported robbery in Herne Bay has led to two suspects being charged. Jeremy Long, 41, and Hollie Cheeseman, 32, both of Collins Road...
A272 closed following serious collision
Police are currently attending a serious collision involving two vehicles on the A272 close to Cheesefoot Head, Winchester. The road has been closed in both...
Twelve Year old Girl Mowed down by Motorbike as she crossed the Road in Sunbury
Officers from Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old girl was seriously injured following a collision in Sunbury-on-Thames earlier this...
Can you help our officers trace Liam Taylor?
Officers in Doncaster are asking for the public’s help in tracing 27-year-old Liam Taylor. Taylor, is wanted in connection with an assault, which took place...
Emergency services have been called to a collision on the Middle Road this afternoon. (Saturday May 5th). Police and Paramedics have been called to the...
Judge sentences four men for a total of 58 years in connection with the murder of Abdullah Balouchi
Today at Hull Crown Court Judge HHJ Thackray QC sentenced four men charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi (pictured...
UPDATEDFire crews rush to tackle blaze on the A2 near Bexleyheath
Lane closures have been put in place on the A2 near Bexleyheath following the outbreak of a fire. Two lanes have been closed as a result of the incident that...
Guests from the popular Southsea summer hotel were evacuated this evening after a fire broke out in the hotel’s laundry room
Guests from the popular Southsea summer hotel were evacuated this evening after a fire broke out in the hotel’s laundry room. The call came in at 4.57 pm...
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a young woman in Newham are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a young woman in Newham are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Police were called by...
A teenager has been given a 12-month Referral Order on Friday 21st May at Birmingham Youth Court for terrorism offences
The 16-year-old from Bartley Green, who cannot be named due to his age, admitted three counts of possessing a document used to prepare or commit an act of...
Girlfriend beater jailed after attacking expartner and Police in Strood
Man has been jailed for assaulting his former partner and also attacking a police officer A 20-month prison sentence was handed to a man who assaulted his...
Be vigilant after spate of breaking
Officers from Hampshire Police are advising the public to be vigilant following burglaries in the north of the city. There were three incidents in the early...