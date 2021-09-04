Durham-based property developer, Ronald Morton, has agreed to hand over assets worth £850,000 to settle a civil recovery and tax claim brought by the NCA

This was based on his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, money laundering and tax evasion.

The order relates to four residential rental properties, a plot of land and the remaining proceeds of a house sale held in a bank account in Morton’s name.

The NCA’s case was that Morton obtained property with the proceeds of unlawful conduct and was therefore recoverable.

The NCA alleged Morton was involved in the supply of controlled drugs in the North East of England and had laundered the proceeds of trafficking through the purchase, development and construction of the properties.