BREAKING KENT MISSING ROMNEY MARSH

Police Search continues for missing Romney Marsh Man Wayne Leppard

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
Officers in Kent continues to seek information to help find a 68-year-old man missing near #Romney Marsh.
 
 
 
Wayne Leppard was last seen in the Pleasance Road area of #Lydd on Sea at around 10am on Friday 3 September 2021.
He is described as white, of slim build and is six feet tall. He has grey, flat curly hair.
 
Wayne is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a blue top and is wearing glasses. He is also unshaven.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Wayne’s whereabouts.
 
Anyone with information which can help locate him is asked to call 101 quoting reference 03-0499.