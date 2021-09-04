Police Search continues for missing Romney Marsh Man Wayne Leppard
You may also like
Canterbury Poundland in lockdown after Thieving feral yobs smash up shop
Canterbury Poundland has been placed into total locked after two teenager thieving yobs started to smash up the shop in front of hundreds of Christmas shoppers...
#Exclusive Loadsamoney Lane Flashes YOUR Cash…Again
Whilst front line policing has faced unprecedented cuts the Hampshire Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, is set to install a second assistant on another fat cat...
This funding acknowledges that up until now police forces have been expected to take on this extra role while coping with the current high levels of demand on the service
Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon Angus Macpherson said: “This funding acknowledges that up until now police forces have been expected to...
Woman left critical following collision in Tadworth
Surrey Road’s Policing Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Tadworth on Monday 24 June, which has left a woman in a critical condition...
Body removed from East Cowes Property following Horrific Incident after Six Year Old Dies
A body has been removed from the property on Cromwell Avenue in East Cowes. Hours earlier a Six year old Child was rushed under Police escort to St...
US website wrongly reports Bill Roache has died
There’s some nasty, fake news going around social media today reporting that William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, has died...
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died following a collision with a car in Thamesmead three years ago
Kai Kinyanjui, 19 of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday, 26 January and charged the following day. He was also charged with perverting the course of...
Man jailed after hit and run in Hounslow
A man has been sentenced at court after his dangerous driving killed a woman in Hounslow. John McGovern, 39, of Pennington Road, Beaconsfield in...
UPDATEDPolice close QE2 bridge following concerns for welfare of person
Traffic currently is currently being held on the #QE2Bridge this is heading southbound. Kent and Essex Police are working with Dart staff after being alerted...
Foolish and very dangerous
It’s very worrying really disappointed that a minority of young people are removing our closed signs and tape from skate parks, especially Jacksons Field...
Man jailed after petrol station raids
A 32-year-old man who committed a series of offences, including dangerous driving, including reversing into a police car at speed, and raiding thousands worth...
Eight dogs were stolen from a kennels at Wilden in Bedfordshire on Sunday night, leaving the business owner “devastated”
Police have release images of a number of men wanted in connection with the theft of dogs worth “about £50,000”. Eight dogs were stolen from a...
The man who was stabbed to death in #reading last night has been name as Yannick Cupido
Despite efforts of the emergency services the man who was stabbed to death in #reading in the early hours of Sunday dried at the scene. A murder investigation...
Woman arrested after Man Stabbed in Newham
There’s been a stabbing overnight in Newham in East London. A 40-year-old has been attacked Police says officers were called just before 11.30pmn on Tuesday...
Police appeal for Witnesses after woman killed in fatal collision in Woking
Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving two cars and a pedestrian in Woking that happened on Friday evening, 9 December...
Five Dead after Terror attack at Westminster
Police have just confirmed a Fifth death in the Westminster attack and Forty injured . A police officer died from stab wounds, along with his attacker...
Parents praise hero Head as he used his bear hand to put out flames after child is engulfed at Christmas carol concert
A seven year old is fighting for his life after suffering horrific burns when he was set on fire and engulfed by a falling candle at a Christmas carol concert...
UPDATE: The family have been advised that Ben was last seen last night after 11pm in Havant. Heading towards Birmingham. The family of a missing teenage have...
Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson is helping to give ex-offenders a better chance at turning their lives around
Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson is helping to give ex-offenders a better chance at turning their lives around. He’s joined forces with Wiltshire...
Dan was the kindest, most loving son, brother and best friend as tributes are paid by family and friends following fatal collinson
A mother has paid tribute to the “most loving son” who tragically died following a collision in Acocks Green last week. Daniel Honnor was a passenger in a van...
A man who said he sought out drug dealers to earn cash after coming into the UK illegally has pleaded guilty after an OCP investigation
Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), a joint NCA and Metropolitan Police Service unit, arrested Muhamet Qosja, 29, after he was followed and...
RMT DEMANDS THAT MAYOR LIFT CONGESTION CHARGE FROM LONDON LIFEBOAT STAFF
Thames waterways union RMT today demanded that London Mayor Sadiq Khan exempt staff working at Tower RNLI station from the congestion and ULEZ charges warning...
Three people have convicted of the murder of a man who was found stabbed in Southend earlier this year
Lee Chapman, 26, was found injured in Cromer Road at around 11.50pm on Friday 6 March.He was taken to hospital, but, sadly died from his injuries.A forensic...
Ceremonial knife stolen in burglary near Cranbrook
Images have been issued of a distinctive ceremonial knife and ornaments stolen during a burglary near Cranbrook. Detectives are appealing for information...