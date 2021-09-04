Protestors block Oxford Circus by sitting in the middle of the road

Oxford Street is now blocked a lot of people just sat in the middle of the road
More to follow
Oxford Street is now blocked a lot of people just sat in the middle of the road
More to follow
A man has been jailed after he viciously bit down on an officer’s finger causing serious injury in a bid to avoid being arrested. Liam Byron, 23 of no fixed...
Police have released an image of injuries a woman in her 80s suffered when hit with the barrel of an antique-looking firearm during a burglary by two men (one...
Shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday 17 April 2021, officers on patrol in Stodmarsh Road stopped a car following reported suspicious activity. A...
Portsmouth Hampshire Monday 28th March 2016 Storm Katie hits the South Coast with wind speed recorded of over 109 mph. Overnight, there was some disruption and...
Surrey Police is appealing for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Epsom. Britney-Leigh Garman was last seen around 2.35pm yesterday (19 May)...
This Sunday will mark one year since the murder of a young man who was dragged to his death in Chessington. Ahead of the first anniversary, detectives are...
A careless driver whose actions led to the death of a father-of-three has been handed a suspended sentence by a Judge. Matthew Crook, 27, was driving in the...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing at Abbey Wood station last night. Officers were called to the station at 10.20pm last night (14...
Masterlite would like to make customers aware of a safety concern with the below B22-E27 lampholder converters. There is a risk of electric shock resulting...
The family of a 3-year-old boy who died following a collision in Oxted on Sunday (2 June) describe him as a “beautifully wild, loving and funny little boy”...
The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman detained in Iran since 2016, has said he suspects she has contracted coronavirus in prison...
. Based on cases reported to Public Health England (PHE) and matched to ONS administrative geography codes/names to generate geographic case counts. Numbers...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Gosport in the early hours of this morning. Officers were called to Willow Place at around 1.30am...
Police seized a sawn-off shotgun and live cartridges after chasing down a criminal who tried to flee from officers. Tatendra Masawi initially came to our...
On the afternoon of Monday 31 August 2020, police were called to Fort Victoria Country Park with a report that a young girl had been seriously sexually...
Given the code name “Marguerite”, Lise de Baissac and Andrée Borrel, became the first female agents to be parachuted into France on September 24,1942. They...
Police have closed one lane of the A3 near Havant between Junction 5 and Junction 4 to enable Hampshire fire and rescue to work at a collision. Fire crews from...
Marlon Kirlew, 34, of Arcus Road, Bromley, was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 27 April. Kirlew...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after a violent assault between two groups of people in Westminster. Officers were...
On Easter Monday (13 April), officers handed out over 1,400 Easter eggs to children’s wards at Great Ormond Street, St Thomas’, St George’s, St Mary’s...
A section of West Sussex Police Chichester raise the bar with their 22 push up challenge. Every day 22 veterans commit suicide, this challenge is to show...
Kent Police and Highways England have sent officers to the incident and Fir crews from Kent Fire and Rescue have also been called. Traffic has been stopped in...
The drugs were recovered after officers executed a search warrant in Swan Street, which also led to the arrest of a suspect. Police entered the address at...