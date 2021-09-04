Police officers from Hampshire’s Operation Hawk team investigating a number of burglaries across the Ringwood area have charged a man and women in connection with the incidents

The charges come after a number of local residents had residential properties and outbuildings broken into and items stolen between 7.35pm and 9pm on Wednesday 1 September at various addresses in Ringwood.

Glen Michael Dolan, aged 38, of Blackwell Mews, Avon Terrace, Salisbury has been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a Class A drug.

Jennifer Rose Todd, aged 31, currently of No Fixed Abode has been charged with four counts of burglary.

They both appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court this morning (3 September) and were remanded in custody. They will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 1 October.