Bournemouth Air Festival has suspended flying after an incident with one of the displays

A plane has crashed into the sea near Bournemouth whilst taking part in the Bournemouth Air Festival 2021.

An official statement from the Festival reads:

There has been an incident involving one of the displays away from the display area. The crew are safe and sound and are being looked after by the emergency services.

“As a result flying has been suspended until further notice. We will update you early this evening. We ask you not to contact the emergency services unless you have information regarding this incident.

Reports and photos from the scene, near Sandbanks, suggest the pilot and wing walker involved are uninjured.