Officers investigating a shooting in Camden which left four people with injuries have made a further arrest

The 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday, 3 September. He was taken into custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early October. This is the sixth arrest in this investigation.

The other arrests are as follows:

On Tuesday, 17 August, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

On Wednesday, 16 August, two teenagers were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent and a 17-year-old boy, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a firearm with intent.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 19 August on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 20 August.

All five have been bailed until mid-September while the investigation continues.

Officers are investigating after gunshots were discharged into a crowd in Camden shortly before 22:10hrs on Saturday, 14 August.

A large crowd was attending a BBQ in a communal open space in Clarence Gardens, NW1, when up to five unknown males arrived and indiscriminately discharged a firearm injuring four people.

Police, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Four people were taken to a local hospital. They are a 17-year-old girl, two women aged 19 and 73, and a 28-year-old man.

The 73-year-old woman continues to recover in hospital; the other three have been discharged.

Anyone with footage of the incident and or any information, should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD7619/14AUG.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.