A man charged with a number of assaults on members of the Jewish community in Hackney has appeared in court

Abdullah Qureshi, 28, of Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today charged with:

One count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm;

Four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault;

One count of racially or religious aggravated criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 1 October.

Detectives from the Central East Command Unit began an investigation following a series of five incidents, which all occurred in the Stamford Hill area on Wednesday, 18 August.