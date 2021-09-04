BREAKING BRIGHTON CRAWLEY SUSSEX

Sammie was last seen going to the station in Brighton

Sammie is missing from Broadfield. Last whereabouts thought to be heading towards Brighton Train Station at around 6.30pm. No contact since. She is thought to be with some friends.

She is 13 years old.

Last wearing Black shorts and white top.

 