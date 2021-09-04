Officers searching for missing Bournemouth man Neil Hurren are issuing a new image of him in the hope it jogs someone’s memory

Neil, aged 79, was reported missing having last been seen at an address in Runnymede Avenue at around 10.20am on Tuesday 31 August 2021. He was due to return at 11.30am, but has not been seen since.

He is described as white, five feet eight inches tall and of slim build with silver hair worn in a ponytail and a silver beard. He is believed to have been wearing a green jacket, green trousers and wellington boots. It is possible he may also have been wearing a black beanie hat.

Chief Inspector Claire Phillips, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe Neil was last seen turning onto a footpath that leads from Ringwood Road toward Longham Lakes at around 10.30am on Tuesday 31 August 2021. Our search efforts remain focused on this area and we are keeping his family updated throughout.

“We have already issued images of Neil, but we are sending out a new image as it is described by his family as being a more accurate likeness to him before he went missing.

“I would urge anyone with information as to Neil’s whereabouts, or who has seen a man matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police immediately.

“I would also ask motorists to check their dashcam footage for anything of relevance between 10am and midday on Tuesday 31 August 2021 on Ringwood Road between the Bear Cross pub and Longham United Reform Church.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Neil’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 31:356.