Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a domestic property fire on Ingles Lane in Folkestone

 Four fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews arrived at a fire spreading through the first floor of the building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and a main jet to tackle the blaze, which had also spread to a nearby outbuilding. One casualty was passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics for precautionary checks. The exact cause has not yet been confirmed.