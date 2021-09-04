Yarmouth RNLI launch to concerns for anchored yacht
Man found dead in Orpington Park being treated as unexplained
The death of a man found in an Orpington park is being treated as “unexplained” by police. The 45-year-old victim was reported missing on New...
Family pay Tribute to Dawn Sturgess who died after being exposed to Novichok
“Dawn’s death has been devastating for us. Dawn will always be remembered by us as a gentle soul who was generous to a fault. “She would do anything for...
Two men are due to appear in court charged with firearms offences relating to a fatal shooting in Folkestone
Two men are due to appear in court charged with firearms offences relating to a fatal shooting in Folkestone. An investigation was launched by detectives from...
Police officer seriously injured on A27 at Falmer
A police officer was seriously injured when he was hit by a passing vehicle on the A27 north of Brighton. The eastbound carriageway of the A27 at Falmer was...
Manhunt for Crawley Murder suspect
Police are continuing to search for a suspect following the death of a 24-year-old man in a stabbing incident in Crawley on Tuesday evening (October 27)...
Captain Tom Moore, who has famously raised £30million for the NHS by walking over 100 laps of his garden, has been named a Point of Light winner by Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Captain Tom Moore, who has famously raised £30million for the NHS by walking over 100 laps of his garden, has been named a Point of Light winner by Prime...
Two men, who jointly conspired to commit robbery and theft against predominantly elderly women over a period of eight days were jailed at Harrow Crown Court on...
Man Jailed after Pedo sting in Bath
Dominic Seymour thought he had been speaking to what he believed to be a 13 year old female asking for sex and sexual activities as well as sending indecent...
Police have charged a man after a woman was attacked on a bus in Camden
Detectives investigating an assault against a 69-year-old woman aboard a bus in Camden on Monday, 4 May have charged a man. On Wednesday, 1 July, Bradley...
Fire crews tackle Canterbury fire
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire within a flat at a property on St Margarets Street, Canterbury on Saturday evening. Crews wearing breathing...
Efit issued after burglary in St Mary’s Bay
A computer-generated image of a man has been released by police who would like to identify him as part of an investigation into a burglary near Romney Marsh...
Detectives continuing to investigate the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Manchester city centre
A further Appeal has been made by Police after a child was raped In Manchester Detectives continuing to investigate the rape of a 14-year-old girl in...
Police launch murder investigation after man is stabbed to death at The Mount in Chingford
A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at the mount in Chingford on Monday evening (August 9). Officers from the Met Police...
Police welcome the sentencing of a Liverpool teenager for burglary and theft offences
Eddine Boubir, 19, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two residential burglaries, two counts of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle...
The removal process for the second group of Travellers is being initiated separately
A Direction to Leave was served on Friday 2 October 2020 on the first group of Travellers who moved onto the grounds of Rayleigh Leisure Centre on the 30th of...
Professional burglar jailed for offences committed in Strood, Chatham and Gravesend
A repeat burglar who targeted homes across Medway and Gravesend has been jailed for five and a half years. Johnny Connors committed the offences...
Police appeal after Man set Car on Fire with Driver in it at Locksheath Centre
Were you at the Locks Heath Centre at around 3.45pm this afternoon (June 12)? Police appealing for information after an 18-year-old man was parked in the car...
A man was jailed on Tuesday 2 March, for the violent assault and robbery of an elderly woman in Westminster.
A man was jailed on Tuesday 2 March, for the violent assault and robbery of an elderly woman in Westminster. Collin Reid, 42, appeared at Southwark Crown Court...
Warriors Go For Individual Glory
The Islands’ speedway riders take a break from team action this Thursday (17 May) and look instead for individual glory as the club stage the annual Vince...
A suspect has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following an altercation in Folkestone
Kent Police was called to a report that a man had assaulted three men in Sandgate Road, near the junction with Cheriton Place, at 12.40am on Saturday 21...
Emergency services called after substance was sprayed at a man in Tulse Hill
Police were called to Telford Avenue, SW2, at 7.43pm on Tuesday, 25 February to reports of an assault. Officers attended. It was reported an unknown substance...
Police investigate after a car being driven on the A228 had it’s sunroof smashed by an unknown object
Police want to find two children with cycles who were on a bridge over Ashton Way around 12:15pm Sunday afternoon when the sunroof a car being driven on the...
Isle of Wight East Cowes Red funnel ferry port in police lock down
The East Cowes Red Funnel ferry terminal is on lockdown after it is understood four people have detained by armed police officers from Hampshire and Isle of...
