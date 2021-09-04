Yarmouth RNLI launch to concerns for anchored yacht

Yarmouth’s Severn class all weather lifeboat (ALB), Eric and Susan Hiscock (Wanderer), was tasked to launch by HM Coastguard on Saturday 4 Septmeber 2021 at 9.34pm to two yachts that had become entangled while anchoring in Newtown Creek

The RNLI volunteer crew headed east out of Yarmouth Harbour towards Newtown Creek. A 45 ft yacht had reported colliding with, then dragging their anchor and becoming entangled with a smaller vessel. Although there were lights onboard the casualty vessel, there was no response from anyone on board. The owner was located ashore and transferred back to their boat using the RNLI’s smaller ‘Y’ boat.

Once both yachts had been carefully checked for damage and all persons were safe and accounted for, the Severn Class lifeboat left Newtown.

Yarmouth lifeboat returned to her berth and was ready for service at 10.59pm