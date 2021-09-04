Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a serious injury collision in Weymouth.

At around 4.15pm on Saturday 4 September 2021 a collision occurred at the Veasta roundabout on the A354 Dorchester Road involving two motorcycles that were travelling together.

The rider of a blue Yamaha, a man aged in his 50s and from Seaton in Devon, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. His family has been informed.

The second vehicle was a black Honda motorcycle being ridden by a man aged in his 40s and from Honiton. He was uninjured.

The road has been closed between the Manor roundabout and the Jurassic roundabout while emergency services treated the injured rider and for collision investigators to examine the scene.

Police Sergeant Sarah Jones, of the traffic unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact Dorset Police.

“I am also keen to hear from any motorists who was travelling in that area at the relevant time to please check their dashcams for any footage of the incident or the vehicles immediately prior to the collision.

“Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding during the road closures. These were entirely necessary to allow emergency services to treat the injured rider and for investigators to examine the scene.”

