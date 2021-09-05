A man has died following a one car collision in Heanor

Police were called to reports that a BMW had collided with a wall in Heanor Gate Road at 6.35pm on Saturday 4th September 2021

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Heanor, died at the scene.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times.

A number of roads were closed as officers completed enquiries and recovered the vehicle. They will be open shortly.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21000514486: